Madhya Pradesh Budget on March 1: Traders demand VAT and stamp duty rationalisation, farmers want relief for defaulters

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP Congress president Kamal Nath present bouquet to Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam on first day of budget session on Monday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state budget for 2023-2024 will be presented in the Assembly on March 1. Traders, farmers and others have big expectation from state budget. Traders and farmers expect better coordination between departments, speedy approvals and dispute-resolution mechanisms. Excerpts of what residents said:

Animesh Jain |

Costly natural gas

Chairman, CII MP state council, Animesh Jain: We demand rationalisation of VAT on natural gas. Madhya Pradesh levies 14% VAT on commercial use of natural gas, which is higher in comparison to Maharashtra (3%), Goa (3%) and Gujarat (6%) and emerging manufacturing hubs like Tamil Nadu (4%) and Haryana (6%). Stamp duty should also be rationalised.

Ajay Devnani |

International cricket stadium

Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries spokesman Ajay Devnani: Lease rent on commercial premises has been increased by 2 per cent, which should be withdrawn and made 0.50 per cent as was earlier. Convention centre of 5,000 people, international cricket stadium, unity mall, facility of electric vehicle charging point network should be provided in Bhopal.

Adtiya Manya Jain |

Promote MSME

Kalpatru Multipliers Ltd MD Adtiya Manya Jain: Government should push for hassle-free functioning of all departments to promote MSME in state. MSME promotion will solve unemployment problems in state. The coordination between departments, approvals and dispute-resolution mechanisms should be faster to ensure timely dispute resolution, which are industries’ main areas of concern.

Kamal Singh Anjana |

Relief for farmers

Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) president Kamal Singh Anjana: State government should make budget allocation for relief of defaulter farmers. Mukhya Mantri Anudan Transfer Yojana should be restored. Bonus should be given on wheat after export has been allowed. Agriculture sectors should also be promoted for balanced development. Government should introduce appropriate measures for old and new units to ensure that they remain cost-competitive.

Read Also WATCH: Congress MLA Jitu Patwari reaches MP assembly with plough in hand as budget session begins