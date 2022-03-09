Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022-23: Commoners give thumbs up to State Budget

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The state government’s Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, presented in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday, has received a thumbs up from the people from various walks of life, the Free Press talked to.

The fact that the budget is not inflationary and includes a Child Budget came in for special praise. Higher outlay for sports and cultural activities was also cited as a positive aspect of the budget.

However, a section of the people felt that the government should have brought down the prices of fuels and should have made more provisions for encouraging and promoting self-employment.

President of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) MP, Women wing, Anshu Gupta said that the budget was a right step in the direction of building an Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh. She praised the Mukhyamantri Yuva Kranti Yojana, announced by the finance minister in his budget speech. This scheme has a provision for interest subsidy, which was the key feature of the Pradhan Mantri Swarozgar Yojana that was discontinued by the state government. She was all praise for the Child Budget, which, she said, would help the children orphaned by the Covid pandemic. She also appreciated the decision to establish IT Parks.

However, Anshu Gupta is disappointed that the budget does not have provisions like providing land free of cost and power at a concessional rate for promoting self-employment. “The provision of just Rs 200 crore for promoting MSMEs is also disappointing,” Gupta said.

Student Asma Khan said that it was heartening to note that the government was taking care of the children, who do not have voting rights. “Child Budget is a very positive and welcome initiative.” she said. According to her, Madhya Pradesh is the fifth state in the country to have a separate Child Budget. However, she added that execution is more important than mere announcement.

Lucky Negi, also a student, finds the budget pro-people. “A higher outlay for sports will help budding players,” he said. He also said that the budget has brought good tidings for the state government employees.Operator in Revenue department Pushpendra, who is preparing for competitive examinations for government jobs, was happy that the old pension scheme has been restored.

Shubham Shrivas who runs a male salon, is elated that the budget does not propose any increase in GST slabs. “However, in view of the ongoing war in Europe, the government should have reduced GST rates,” he opined.

Chetan Yadav, lab attendant said that the government should have done something to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel.

Karate player Shishans Palkar expressed happiness over higher outlay for sports in the new budget. “This will open new doors of opportunities for us,” he said.

Advocate Anand Sharma praised the announcement regarding recruitment of 13,000 teachers. He said that the provision of Rs 22,000 crore for industrial development was a welcome step.

Manisha Anand, an academic trainer is happy that the budget has a provision of Rs 350 crore for honorariums of guest teachers of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rs 310 crore for salary to contractual school teachers.

