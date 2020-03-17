Madhya Pradesh: Bring back 16 MLAs from Bengaluru, Speaker NP Prajapati writes to Governor Lalji Tandon

BHOPAL: Speaker NP Prajapati asked the Governor to bring back the 16 MLAs from Bengaluru. The speaker wrote a letter to Governor Lalji Tandon on Tuesday.

The speaker defined the Governor as a main guardian of the state and asked to bring back the MLAs to resolve the strife of families of MLAs and also of the Speaker.

The Speaker stated the 16 members had submitted their resignation and he had given them time to appear before him, but none of them turned up.

He also stated that the members also remained absent on March 16 during the assembly session.

He raised concern about missing MLAs and stated that many videos were released by them but none of them or their family member appeared before him.

The Speaker suspects that resignations were taken forcefully from 16 MLAs. This is because if the resignations were given with good intention, the MLAs or the family members or the party workers would have come with them. But this has not happened. He asked to bring back 16 MLAs as early as possible.