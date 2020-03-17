Madhya Pradesh: BJP leaders meet Governor Lalji Tandon over political appointments amid government crisis

BHOPAL: A delegation of BJP leaders has complained to Governor Lalji Tandon about the political appointments being made by the government amid the political storm.

By making such appointments, Chief Minister Kamal Nath is trying to please the Congress leaders.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava and president of BJP’s state unit VD Sharma urged the Governor to stop such appointments.

Though the Governor has written twice to government asking it to prove majority in the House, the government did not follow the order.

They told Tandon that since the Government was in minority it cannot make such appointments as they are of constitutional nature.

Appointments have been made for Youth Commission, Women’s Commission and the Public Service Commission.

According to Articles 163 and 166 of the Constitution, right to make such appointments in constitutional crisis belongs to the Governor. They demanded that the Governor should cancel those appointments.

Nevertheless, vice-president of the Congress’s media cell Abhay Dubey said state government has the constitutional right to make such appointments. According to Dubey, all the decisions of the state government are taken in the name of Governor, and chief minister, the leader of the House, implements them.

The state government appointed Congress spokesperson and lawyer JP Dhanopia as chairman of Backward Caste Commission. Similarly, former MP of Dhar, Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, was appointed chairman of SC/ST Commission. Persons holding such posts cannot be removed in case the government changes.