Madhya Pradesh: Boy Taken To Delhi On Job Pretext; Found At Kanpur Station

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Soni community in the city has demanded the superintendent of police act against a youth, a hardcore criminal. In a letter to the SP, they said the youth had taken a child belonging to the community to Delhi.

He forced the boy identified as Shivam to join the Hawala racket and commit other crimes. But when he refused to obey the youth, he tortured Shivam, the mother of the boy, Ramsakhi said.

Wriggling out of the clutches of the youth, Shivam reached the Kanpur station, from where Chhatarpur police brought him to the city. Ramsakhi, a resident of Chhatarpur, said she worked as a domestic hand in different places after the death of her husband to earn a living.

Shivam was working in a shop to add a few pittance to the family income. But three youths, Raunak Soni, Aman Raikwar and Abhinav Verma, sent Shivam to Delhi with another person, Salman, by offering him a job of ₹25,000 a month.

Salman and his accomplices tried to force Shivam to commit various crimes. But when he refused to do so, they tortured him. They used to singe his private parts with burning cigarettes.

There are allegations against Salman that he runs a Hawala racket and abducts children from Chhatarpur to push them to commit crimes, Ramsakhi said.

According to his mother, Shivam left his house for Delhi 12 days ago, but Salman and his accomplices caught her son. He was not given food and was tortured for several days. Shivam was found at the Kanpur station in a semi-conscious state.

Some people sent him to a hospital and informed his family in Chhatarpur. The police then brought him back to the city, his mother said. Nevertheless, the members of the Soni community said the police did not act against Salman. Nor did they register an FIR against him.

When the matter was put up before city superintendent of police Aman Mishra, he said he got information about Shivam. The police have brought him to Chhatarpur and will act against the youths on the grounds of his statement, Mishra said.