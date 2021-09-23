Madhya Pradesh: Boxer Gaurav Chouhan a step ahead to secure spot in National Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh boxer Gaurav Chouhan has knocked out Delhiís Dinesh Kaushik at National Boxing Championship to get a step closer in securing a spot in national camp for World Boxing Championship, informed the officials from National Boxing Federation on Thursday.

The National Boxing Championship is being held at Bellary in Karnataka. The gold medalists have directly qualified for the World Championship. The selection trials are to be held on Friday to fill the remaining two seats at the National Camp.

The Services Sports Control board secured maximum 12 medals at the championship, winning eight gold. Gaurav is the only MP boxer to have a hope of qualifying for the National Camp. The President Cup silver medallist plays in 91 kg weight category.

Gaurav learned the nuances of boxing from the year 2009 to 2017 at the Madhya Pradesh State Boxing Academy, Boxing Instructor Roshanlal.

He has won the Gold Medal in SGFI held in 2012, Silver Medal in National Sports held in Kerala in year 2015 and Madhya Pradesh in 2016 Senior National Boxing Championship held in Guwahati. Gaurav Chauhan won the silver in the President's Cup held in Kazakhstan in 2017. So far he has won 17 medals at international and national championships.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 10:11 PM IST