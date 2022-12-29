e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Body of youth found under railway over-bridge in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Body of youth found under railway over-bridge in Gwalior

The police sent the body for post mortem and said the youth may have been a drug addict, and the murderers burnt his body after liquidating him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
Follow us on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A body of a youth was found under Padav railway over-bridge, the police said on Wednesday. The youth may have been beaten up before being disposed of.

The police sent the body for post mortem and said the youth may have been a drug addict, and the murderers burnt his body after liquidating him.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot, and during the preliminary investigation, they found several marks of injury on the body. Locals said the youth was seen with a few persons at night. Some them were taken into custody in connection with the murder, the police said.

Thief falls into police net

The Behat police arrested a man for stealing cash, a gun and some ornaments from the house of his neighbour. The man committed the crime along with others and all of them were wearing masks, the police said. He took the help of another criminal who was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head.

Senior superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said when the police came to know that the man who had committed the theft was standing near a culvert in Murar area, they rushed to the spot and caught him. The police recovered Rs 10, 370, ornaments and the stolen gun his possession. A resident of Rangawan village, Munnalal Gupta, filed a complaint about the theft at the Behat police station.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Son of college owner murdered, two held in Gwalior
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: ‘If colour of bikini is changed, we have no issues’

Bhopal: ‘If colour of bikini is changed, we have no issues’

Madhya Pradesh: Half-burnt body of young man found in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Half-burnt body of young man found in Gwalior

Bhopal: Police training and research institute research finds 200 police stations, where maximum...

Bhopal: Police training and research institute research finds 200 police stations, where maximum...

From drones to seeds: Kisan Mela has something for all

From drones to seeds: Kisan Mela has something for all

Bhopal: 36 SSB trainee officers take part in passing out parade

Bhopal: 36 SSB trainee officers take part in passing out parade