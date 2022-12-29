Madhya Pradesh: Body of youth found under railway over-bridge in Gwalior

Representative Image | Pixabay

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A body of a youth was found under Padav railway over-bridge, the police said on Wednesday. The youth may have been beaten up before being disposed of.

The police sent the body for post mortem and said the youth may have been a drug addict, and the murderers burnt his body after liquidating him.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot, and during the preliminary investigation, they found several marks of injury on the body. Locals said the youth was seen with a few persons at night. Some them were taken into custody in connection with the murder, the police said.

Thief falls into police net

The Behat police arrested a man for stealing cash, a gun and some ornaments from the house of his neighbour. The man committed the crime along with others and all of them were wearing masks, the police said. He took the help of another criminal who was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head.

Senior superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said when the police came to know that the man who had committed the theft was standing near a culvert in Murar area, they rushed to the spot and caught him. The police recovered Rs 10, 370, ornaments and the stolen gun his possession. A resident of Rangawan village, Munnalal Gupta, filed a complaint about the theft at the Behat police station.