Madhya Pradesh: Body of woman, 8-month-old boy found in forest, investigation begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratibad police found two bodies, a woman and an eight-month-old baby, lying around a nullah in forest on Sunday evening. The news triggered panic among locals as cops suspected they were murdered before being dumped. The identities of bodies could not be established, said police.

The bodies had decomposed beyond recognition and it appeared that victims had died a week back, said assistant sub inspector (ASI) Sunil Dubey.

He said forest remains deserted and thus no one spotted the bodies earlier. The forest guard Radheyshyam Jatav spotted the body of a woman on Sunday evening. The body of woman was lying around a nullah in Samasgarh forest.

Jatav further found 8-month-old boy near the spot and informed police. The cops registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Dubey said we have registered case. Efforts are on to establish identities. He said they have summoned a man from Kala Pipal as he had lodged a missing person’s complaint of his wife.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 11:50 PM IST