Madhya Pradesh: Bodies Of 5 Drowned In Doodhi River Recovered

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Bodies of five men who had drowned in the Doodhi river of Doomar village located in Bankhedi block in Pipariya town of Narmadapuram were recovered on Sunday, the police said.

The police added that the incident had been reported on Saturday, after which a search operation had been launched, but the bodies were not found on Saturday.

Collector of Narmadapuram, Neeraj Kumar Singh and superintendent of police (SP) Dr Gurkaran Singh had directed the officials to rope in the state disaster emergency response force (SDERF) for the search operation, which emerged successful in fishing out the bodies of all five men on Sunday.

No sooner were the bodies recovered, a pall of gloom descended on the entire village, official sources said. After the bodies were recovered, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh issued orders to disburse Rs 5k each to the families of the men who lost their lives by drowning.

Additionally, each family will also be disbursed a compensation fund of Rs 4 lakh. Pipariya SDM Santosh Kumar Tiwari told the media that the ones who lost their lives in the incident include Sameer Vanshkar, Aniket Ahirwar, Deepesh Ahirwar, Kishan Ahirwar and Karan Ahirwar.

