 Bhopal: Ayurvedic Teachers Observe Hunger Strike For Salary Revision
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Ayurvedic Teachers Observe Hunger Strike For Salary Revision

Bhopal: Ayurvedic Teachers Observe Hunger Strike For Salary Revision

The main demand of the demonstration is salary revision which is pending for years.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Ayurvedic Teachers Observe Hunger Strike For Salary Revision | fpnew

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayurveda Teachers Welfare Association observed a one day hunger strike on Sunday at the AYUSH campus for salary revision. In this, members of Ayurveda Teachers’ Welfare Association came from Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain.

The main demand of the demonstration is salary revision which is pending for years. So that salary of Ayurveda teachers should be at par with other departments of the state.

Joint secretary of the association Nayan Ram said that about 100 teachers from Khushi Lal Ayurveda College, Homeopathy and Unani College as well as Indore, Burhanpur and Gwalior Ayurveda Maha Vidyalayas participated, in which many women professors also took part.

Now, on Teachers’ Day, all the teachers will take out a rally by playing drums to raise their demand. Nayan Ram said that the association has submitted memorandum to the government several times demanding salary revision.

But the issue has not been seriously considered by the government yet and no concrete steps have been taken. Ayurveda Teachers Welfare Association launched a statewide phased protest for their one point demand.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: EC To Visit Bhopal From September 4
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Nadda's Arrival Is Good Sign Of BJP's Departure,’ Says Surjewala

‘Nadda's Arrival Is Good Sign Of BJP's Departure,’ Says Surjewala

MP: Teak Trees Being Chopped Down In Bajna, Bijawar Forest Range Of Chhatarpur

MP: Teak Trees Being Chopped Down In Bajna, Bijawar Forest Range Of Chhatarpur

MP: Free-Of-Cost Urology Camp To Be Organised At Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital

MP: Free-Of-Cost Urology Camp To Be Organised At Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital

Bhoomi Pujan Of Development Work Worth Rs 2.78 Crore Performed In Narmadapuram

Bhoomi Pujan Of Development Work Worth Rs 2.78 Crore Performed In Narmadapuram

MP: Woman Dies After Doctor Administers Injection To Her, Kin Stage Sit-In

MP: Woman Dies After Doctor Administers Injection To Her, Kin Stage Sit-In