Bhopal: Ayurvedic Teachers Observe Hunger Strike For Salary Revision | fpnew

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayurveda Teachers Welfare Association observed a one day hunger strike on Sunday at the AYUSH campus for salary revision. In this, members of Ayurveda Teachers’ Welfare Association came from Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain.

The main demand of the demonstration is salary revision which is pending for years. So that salary of Ayurveda teachers should be at par with other departments of the state.

Joint secretary of the association Nayan Ram said that about 100 teachers from Khushi Lal Ayurveda College, Homeopathy and Unani College as well as Indore, Burhanpur and Gwalior Ayurveda Maha Vidyalayas participated, in which many women professors also took part.

Now, on Teachers’ Day, all the teachers will take out a rally by playing drums to raise their demand. Nayan Ram said that the association has submitted memorandum to the government several times demanding salary revision.

But the issue has not been seriously considered by the government yet and no concrete steps have been taken. Ayurveda Teachers Welfare Association launched a statewide phased protest for their one point demand.

Read Also MP Election 2023: EC To Visit Bhopal From September 4

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)