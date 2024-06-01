Madhya Pradesh: BMC Shuts Down 10 Nagrik Suvidha Kendras In One Go

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has closed all its Nagrik Suvidha Kendra - Common Services Centres (CSC) or Citizen Facilities centre (CFC) in one go on Friday.

CSCs or CFCs are the single window points for delivery of public services, social welfare schemes, health-care schemes, financial schemes, education and agriculture services to citizens in rural and remote areas. CSC offers access to the various government schemes and services to every citizen.

In a circular issued on Friday, the BMC administration clarified closure of the centers stating that since all the facilities and services being provided through CFCs or CSCs were also facilitated in BMC's Zone or wards offices so the CFCs have lost their utility.

The CFCs which have been closed include CFC at Royal Market, Congress Nagar, Mangalwara, Kamla Park, New Market, Shivaji Nagar, Ayodhya Nagar, Indrapuri, Shahpura and Pull-Bogda.