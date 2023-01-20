Madhya Pradesh: Blood testing camp organised at Multai Government college witnesses thick footfall of girl students

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): The students’ association of Multai government college organised a mega blood testing camp with the cooperative efforts of Krish memorial hospital of the town on Friday. In the camp organised on college premises, 308 girl students and 30 boy students were present, whose blood tests were conducted.

Secretary of students association, Anish Nair, Director of Krish memorial hospital, Ankush Bhargava, gynaecologists Dr Sayali Tajne, Dr Honey Khandelwal, Dr Priyanka Raghuwanshi and principal of the college, Dr Varsha Khurana were also present in the camp. Secretary of students’ association, Nair, addressed the attendees of the camp and said that at present, the girl students must pay meticulous attention towards their dietary habits, and must consume green vegetables. He added that they must go to bed early and must rise early, to kick-start their day with activities such as Yoga and exercise.

He continued by stating that fast food is proving to be detrimental for people. Furthermore, he said that as per the objective of Betul district collector, Amanveer Singh to provide relief to the people from diseases like anaemia, the blood testing camp is being organised at Multai college, to keep the same in check.

Director of Krish memorial hospital, Ankush Bhargava, held discussions with the girl students for an hour and asked them several questions too.

