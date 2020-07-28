Madhya Pradesh: Blogathon on Corona brings talents from Bhopal, Indore and Jhabua

A blogathon of blogs, pictures, videos etc on social media was organised by School of Mass Communication and Journalism, DAVV University, Sky Social - youth group of Bhopal, Vasudha Sanasthan and UNICEF jointly.

The theme was Covid times. Youths from Bhopal, Indore and adolescents from Jhabua, shared their blog posts, picture posts, videos, audios, illustrations, paintings and poems on the theme of Covid-19, saluting efforts of corona warriors, saying no to stigma and discrimination and laying stress on importance of using face masks and not them as chin masks.

Deepak Singh, collector Sagar appealed in his video message to use masks when out of home. Dr Santosh Shukla, additional director, public health, department about SMS - S stands for sanitiser or soap, M for mask and S for social distancing. Paintings drawn by children of Bal Manch Ujjain were also shared.

Anil Gulati, communication specialist, UNICEF Madhya Pradesh shared that aim of this ‘blogathon by youth is to increase positive discourse on the theme of Covid- 19 and talk about positive stories of corona warriors, spreading messages of use of mask and hand washing with soap using social media channels’

Dr Sonalee Nargunde, head of department of school of mass communication and journalism, DAVV Indore said that this was unique initiative. Shristi Pragat, Founder member of SkySocial, said that we were part of this blogathon so that we can create more awareness about being safe and send out the message that we want the virus to stop spreading and this pandemic to end. We also want to stop discrimination and end stigmatisation around Covic-19.