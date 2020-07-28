Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says he 'washes his own clothes' while being treated in hospital for COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that he has been washing his own clothes ever since he tested positive for COVID-19 which has benefitted his hand.

Chouhan held a virtual cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Sharing his experience with his ministerial colleagues while chairing the cabinet meeting from the hospital through video conferencing, Chouhan said there is no need to panic about coronavirus and it can be controlled by remaining alert.

A video that was shared by news agency ANI in which Chouhan can be heard saying, "When my hand surgery was done, physiotherapy did not help as I could not close my fist but washing clothes enabled me to close my fist without physiotherapy. That is why I feel that we should keep doing small tasks ourselves."