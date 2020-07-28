Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says he 'washes his own clothes' while being treated in hospital for COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that he has been washing his own clothes ever since he tested positive for COVID-19 which has benefitted his hand.
Chouhan held a virtual cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Sharing his experience with his ministerial colleagues while chairing the cabinet meeting from the hospital through video conferencing, Chouhan said there is no need to panic about coronavirus and it can be controlled by remaining alert.
A video that was shared by news agency ANI in which Chouhan can be heard saying, "When my hand surgery was done, physiotherapy did not help as I could not close my fist but washing clothes enabled me to close my fist without physiotherapy. That is why I feel that we should keep doing small tasks ourselves."
Chouhan has appealed to the public to get themselves checked for coronavirus and not hide it as it is not an incurable disease.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on Saturday shifted to a private hospital in Bhopal after he tested coronavirus positive. Since the chief minister is in hospital, he has been reviewing the status of COVID-19 situation in the state and holding other departmental meetings every day through video conferencing.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded 789 new coronavirus cases, 189 of them from Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 28,589. With nine more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 820. Of them, two deaths occurred in Jabalpur and Rewa while one patient died each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Barwani, Singrauli, and Ashoknagar.
