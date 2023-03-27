Madhya Pradesh: Block medical officer held for bribery in Tikamgarh

Representative Image

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A block medical officer (BMO) was nabbed by the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 to allow a sealed clinic to operate, an official said.

The BMO had sealed the private clinic in Patera in Mavai area here one-and-half month ago for allegedly violating norms and then sought Rs 25,000 from its owner to allow resumption of operations, Lokayukta senior inspector Manju Singh said.

"She was held in a trap while accepting the bribe amount in her office. She has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act. Further probe is underway," the official added.