Bhopal: Day temperature falls across Madhya Pradesh, 16-degree drop in Tikamgarh, 5 degrees in Bhopal

Day temperature fell across Madhya Pradesh in last 24 hours | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state recorded a sharp drop in day temperature on Tuesday, which provided relief from scorching heat. However, night temperature did not decrease much.

Three days back, the day temperature had increased up to 35 degrees Celsius at many places in the state. On Tuesday, it came down to 17 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 28.1 degrees Celsius after drop of 5.1 degrees. Its night temperature was 15.6 degrees Celsius.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.9 degrees. Its minimum temperature was 16.2 degrees Celsius.

Tikamgarh recorded drop of 16 degrees in day temperature that settled at 17 degrees Celsius while Chhindwara recorded drop of 9.6 degrees and settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius. Jabalpur recorded drop of 8.3 degrees in day temperature and settled at 24.7 degrees Celsius while Damoh recorded fall of 8 degrees and settled at 27.5 degrees Celsius. There was 7.2- degree drop in day temperature in Sagar.

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said occurrence of rain led to sharp drop in temperature. Temperatures will start increasing after two to three days.