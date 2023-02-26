Mumbai: Temperature may drop in city in next two days 

Picture for representation | File

Mumbai has been witnessing a hot weather with the maximum temperature remaining around 36 degrees however the city may experience cooler temperatures over the coming days according to the India Metrological Department (IMD) as there is a possibility of a dip in temperature of about 3-4 degrees in the next two days.

The average maximum temperature of the city has been 5-6 degree Celsius above the normal temperature throughout last two weeks resulting in an unexpected hot and dry temperature in mid-February causing a rise in discomfort.

“We do expect a gradual rise in temperature mostly around the first week of March as we move from winter to the summer season, but this time we have experienced it much earlier. This could be due to the weak westerly winds (the winds that result in rainfall) over northern regions of the country during their winter rains, which also results in temperature changes in other parts of the country including our state,” said IMD official Sushma Nair.

Possibility of a drop in temperature in the next two days

Explaining the possibility of a drop in temperature in the next two days, the official said that this maybe due to an incoming western disturbance. The IMD has also predicted cloudy skies in the coming week, resulting in the lowering of the maximum temperature of the city.

On Sunday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 19.6 °C and a maximum of 35.2 °C, with 60% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 21.6 °C and a maximum of 32.4 °C, with 72% relative humidity.

The highest maximum temperature ever recorded in February for Mumbai by IMD Santacruz observatory was 39.6 degrees on February 25, 1966.