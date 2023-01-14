Madhya Pradesh: BJYM organises race for school children on Nat’l Youth Day

FP Photo |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Yuva Morcha wing of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) organised a race for the school children at the BJP district headquarters, on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary on Thursday. However, General Secretary of Congress of the Sehore district, Pankaj Sharma has raised objection for roping in children for such competitions and termed it against the rules. On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, which is celebrated as National Youth day every year, the BJP Yuva morchaorganised a race, which began from the town hall locality of Sehore. The children participating in the race passed through the Bhopal Naka and brought the race to a halt at Bal Vihar ground.

However, the event did not go down well with the General Secretary of Congress, Sharma, who said that the children participating in the race were holding banners of BJP Yuva Morcha in their hands. He further said that the inclusion of school-going children in any such political event is strictly against the rules, and is also a punishable offence. District Education Officer of Sehore, Sanjay Singh Tomar said that such races were organised across the state on National Youth Day, and the event is being imparted a political angle unnecessarily.