Madhya Pradesh: BJP's Working Committee meeting today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP unit in Madhya Pradesh will hold a meeting of its Working Committee here on Tuesday as the party is gearing up for the Assembly polls slated to be held later this year.

Along with local BJP leaders, Union Ministers including Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar, as well as state Minister Prahlad Singh Patel will be in attendance at the meeting scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

This latest development comes a week after a two-day national BJP Working Committee meeting held in New Delhi.

Sources said besides besides various other issues, the instructions received from Centre will also be discussed during Tuesday's meeting.

Beside the cabinet ministers and MLAs, and MPs, zila panchayat members will also be in attendance.

Madhya Pradesh BJP in-charge Murlidhar Rao, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party president V.D. Sharma, state BJP organisational head Hitanand Sharma and several other ministers will give instructions to party leaders regarding the implementation of works.

Preparation for upcoming elections

Sharma said that a detailed discussion will be held regarding the preparations for upcoming Assembly elections.

"The Working Committee will hold discussion on various issues, and a booth strengthening programme," he added.

Tuesday's meeting will be followed by a district committee meeting on Thursday, and block level committee meeting on Saturday.

