Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s legal cell to reply to Congress’s attack

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP will resort to legal means to reply to the Congress’s attacks. Party’s state unit president VD Sharma held a meeting with the members of the BJP’s legal cell in this regard on Wednesday.

Sharma told the members of the legal cell that since the Congress would play all the tricks, they should be ready to give a proper reply. He said the members of the cell should use legal means and reply to the Congress’s allegations with logic.

Sharma said the Central Government’s work on legal issues should be taken to people.

BJP’s organisational secretary Hitanand Sharma told the office-bearers of the cell to lodge as many cases as possible against the Congress leaders under the IT Act for posting comments against the party on social media.

The BJP should campaign against the Congress by using legal means and that once cases are lodged against them, they will stop making such allegations, he said.