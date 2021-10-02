Madhya Pradesh: BJP will win on all the four seats says union minister Tomar

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reached Gwalior on two-day visit on Friday evening. He will attain the programs to be organized in Gwalior and Morena district on Saturday and Sunday.

As soon as he reached, he addressed the media persons present there.

He says that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) workers and leaders are engaged in the election with full dedication and they have full hope that the BJP will win all the four seats including one Lok Sabha seat.

He also made a remark on the political crisis in Punjab and in Chhattisgarh. He says that the leadership of the Congress has become irrelevant. They are neither able to act as a strong opposition at the center nor they are able to resolve the discord within the party. This is the reason why this situation is being created in one state after another, he adds.

At the same time, he also says that it is the internal matter of their party and the Congress will consider it.

He further says that there is no fertilizer crisis anywhere in the state, only there is delay because of the time taken in transportation. He assured the farmers that there would not be problem of fertilizer in the area.

On the question of speculation of change of leadership in Madhya Pradesh, he says that the government in Madhya Pradesh is working better under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Man dies after getting stuck in his own net while fishing

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 12:40 AM IST