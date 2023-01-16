Madhya Pradesh: BJP unit keeping an eye on Delhi’s formula

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Madhya Pradesh are keeping an eye on the national executive committee of the party being held in Delhi.

After the conclusion of meeting on Tuesday, the party will swing into action for the state Assembly elections to be held in November. A blueprint for it may come up this month.

According to sources, party’s national president JP Nadda is all set to get an extension till the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The issues related to the leadership in various states will be settled after the party takes a decision on Nadda’s tenure. President of the party’s state unit, VD Sharma, is completing his three years’ tenure next month. The party will also decide whether Sharma’s tenure will be extended.

The names of Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste and Member of Parliament Gajendra Patel are doing the rounds for the post of state party president, since they belong to tribal community.

Besides, the Union Cabinet may be expanded before the Budget session. Reflection of changes in the Union Cabinet may be seen in MP.

A few ministers may be removed and sent to the party organisation. In their place, new faces may be inducted into the cabinet. There are reports that the MPs from Madhya Pradesh-- Rakesh Singh and Sumer Singh Solanki-- may get berths in the Union Cabinet.

Apart from that, a decision on expansion of the MP Cabinet may also be taken in the coming days. Party’s central leadership may come up with several formulas.

According to those formulas, old hands may be removed and new faces may be given a chance. Keeping in mind the caste equations, a deputy chief minister may also be appointed.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)