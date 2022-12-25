Madhya Pradesh: BJP to train 1.25 lakh workers to propagate party’s message

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the election year is approaching, BJP’s IT and social media cell has become proactive to disseminate party’s work and government’s achievement in various fields. Cell is training two workers at booth level. The Cell intends to train 1.25 lakh workers for the job.

The state BJP IT cell coordinator Aman Shukla told Free Press that the training of two persons at booth level commenced 15 days back.

They are being trained to propagate the message of party and to counter the charges of Opposition. At the same time, they are being trained how to draw youths to party fold as the latter play a decisive role in victory.

They are also being trained to use social media platform effectively. The party leaders have been asked to be on social media platforms as it is a big influencer in today’s era. Already all the big political leaders of BJP are on social media platform.

State BJP president VD Sharma is asking party leaders at every meeting to be active on their social media accounts,” party sources said.

The party’s IT cell has a team of 10 to 15 people at district and divisional level. The BJP IT Department is also closely monitoring the tours of party leaders for which it is using Sanghthan App.