Madhya Pradesh BJP to monitor anti-party statements by its leaders

New Delhi/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To keep a check on the party's motormouth leaders speaking against the state leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh is setting up a centralised monitoring system to check the comments and statements of their party leaders in real time.

Madhya Pradesh BJP in charge, P. Murlidhar Rao said that a centralised monitoring system will be set up at the state level to keep real-time monitoring of anti-party comments or statements of state leaders and office bearers at different levels of the organisation.

Explaining the purpose of the new proposed monitoring system, Rao said, "The BJP as an organisation grew across the state and became too big. When you run such a big organisation, you witness human conflicts and to address these conflicts you need to evolve a complete redressal mechanism otherwise the organisation will face problems. The new plan is one such effort for quick redressal of concerns."

For real-time monitoring of comments against the party leadership or the state government, a technology-based monitoring system will be put in place in Bhopal. For the real-time monitoring of statements of motormouth party leaders, the BJP is also planning to develop an app.

"It is not actually an app but a modern time enabling tool for real-time monitoring of the statements or comments made by our leaders, which will pop up in the dashboard. Such tools are already available. We cannot call it an app but it is a 'centralized concern and command centre' for real-time monitoring comments and statements made by our party leaders," Rao added.

In May, several BJP MLAs and senior leaders had questioned Covid management by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state. The real-time monitoring of comments of motormouths and disgruntled elements will help the party to take timely corrective steps or action to avoid embarrassment and discord.

The proposed BJP's 'centralized concern and command centre' will monitor each and every leader of the party's Madhya Pradesh unit from block to state level. "The system will be impersonal and neutral and monitoring will be done at state level," Rao said.