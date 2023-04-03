Madhya Pradesh: BJP taking feedback through three surveys

PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The assembly election is seven months away from now, but the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is again taking feedback on the party’s readiness for it.

The party is conducting three surveys. It will make a strategy for the upcoming election on the grounds of the survey reports.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is conducting a survey on his own.

Through the survey, Chouhan is trying to assess the party’s position on the ground and the impact of the government’s schemes on the voters. An agency, loyal to the Chief Minister, is conducting the survey.

The party’s central leadership is conducting another survey. An agency from Gujarat is working on it.

Through the survey, the central leadership is evaluating the party’s position in different regions and the style of functioning of the state leadership.

The popularity of the state BJP leaders and the performance of the ministers are also being assessed through the survey.

A research centre associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is evaluating the ruling party’s position in the state.

The agency is reviewing all aspects related to the assembly election. On the grounds of the survey report, the RSS may give certain suggestions to the central leadership of the BJP.

All these three surveys are considered important. Chouhan conducted a survey to evaluate the performance of the legislators six months ago.

After receiving the survey report, Chouhan held one-to-one meeting with each legislator and advised each of them to improve their position in the constituencies.

Now, Chouhan is conducting the current survey on the grounds of the suggestions he made to the legislators, so that their position can be assessed.

On the other hand, instead of the legislators, the Central leadership and the RSS are focusing on the condition of the state BJP leadership and the government.

According to sources, the party will begin to work on a strategy after receiving the survey reports.

