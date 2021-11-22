Madhya Pradesh: BJP spokesperson conferred with honorary doctorate degree

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhartiya Janata Party's state spokesperson has conferred with honorary doctorate degree by the Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhopal.

Durgesh Keswani completed his research work on the topic ‘A Critical Study of Cyber ​​Crimes with Special Reference to Social Media in Central India’ under the guidance of Prof. Nilesh Sharma.

Keswani became emotional after getting his PhD degree and he dedicated the achievement to his parents. Keswani says that he has a passion for social service and education since childhood. He has fought for the welfare of the people and continuously playing an active part in lighting a hope of education among children, Keswani added.

Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, state media in-charge Lokendra Parashar and others congratulated him on his achievement.

