Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:10 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: BJP plans vaccination, mass contact programmes on PM’s birthday

Newly appointed office-bearers of different organisations are given the responsibility.
Staff Reporter
BJP state president VD Sharma presides over meeting at BJP office on Saturday. | FP

Bhopal: The state-level office-bearers of BJP will be in districts of state from September 17 to October 7, to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A meeting was held at BJP office Bhopal in which the state president VD Sharma gave the instructions to office bearers here on Saturday.

Recently, the party has appointed office-bearers on different organisational posts. But after their appointments, they were sitting idle or without any work.

State incharge P Murlidhar Rao also raised objections from time to time that the office-bearers are not visiting their respected districts and are not holding any of the party related programmes.

BJP spokesperson Neha Bagga told Free Press that during the meeting, state BJP president VD Sharma has given responsibilities to the office-bearers.

She further added that on September 7, at every vaccination booth 111 people will be vaccinated. On the day, 71 lakh people will be vaccinated.

A tableau based on the life of PM Modi will be displayed at the district level and block offices, the format has been sent to office bearers. In 71 temples situated in the district, the party members will organise cleanness programme and Hanuman Chalisa will be recited.

A programme shall be run to stop of single use plastic and so on.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:10 AM IST
