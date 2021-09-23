Madhya Pradesh: BJP musters crowd for Scindia’s rally in name of giving 'Land Pattas'

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of women and men have been called to union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s in the name of giving them land Pattas.

Scindia is on his three day visit to Gwalior-Chambal region. He reached Gwalior from Delhi via road on Wednesday and participated in road shows. The road show passed through various localities of the Gwalior town.

Nearly one lakh BJP workers and local residents, as BJP claimed, participated in the road show of Scindia.

However, when journalists talked to local residents a large number of women and men said that they were called to the Scindia's rally in the name of land Pattas.

“They (BJP workers) came to us and said to attend the rally. They said that a minister is coming to attend the rally and he will distribute Pattas,” Rajni said, who left her house early on Wednesday morning to attend the rally with hope that she would get land patta.

Another woman Vidyabai echoed the same and said, “We have been waiting for a land patta for years. Every time politicians come to us and ask to participate in a rally in the name of patta, but we are yet to get it.”

Vidyabai and Rajni are residents of Dongarpur village which comes under the Gwalior East assembly constituency. Two years ago, nearly 600 families who were living on government land were ousted from there. The district administration had promised that each family would get land patta to construct a house, but to no avail.

When contacted BJP leader Munnalal Goyal, who contested election from Gwalior East, said, “Congress had sent some of their workers to spread rumours. Residents are themselves participating in Scindia’s rally to welcome him.”

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 04:09 PM IST