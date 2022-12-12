Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA seeks full organisational-governance rejig in MP like Gujarat to ward off anti-incumbency

BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to party chief JP Nadda seeking complete shake-up of the organisational and governance structure in the state akin to neighbouring Gujarat to ward off anti-incumbency in next year's Assembly polls.

In Gujarat, the ruling BJP had replaced then chief minister Vijay Rupani and his entire set of ministers in September last year. The move paid off with the party winning a seventh straight term with a record 156 seats in the 182-member House in the western state in polls held recently.

"I want to congratulate you on the spectacular and historic win in Gujarat with a request that a petty worker like me who is always a well-wisher of the party wants that the government in MP must be formed (next year) like that state," BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi's letter, which was written on Sunday, read.

"To this end, the workers want that the government and organisation should be completely revamped for hurling a new chapter for ending anti-incumbency. The change with new people would bring a new style of functioning between the government and organization that paves way for the formation of government with a majority," he said further in the letter.

The Maihar MLA said he hoped his request would be accepted so that the BJP forms a government again in the state and welfare projects can continue unhindered.

Incidentally, the BJP had lost the 2018 Assembly polls in MP, paving way for a Congress government under Kamal Nath.

However, a rebellion by over a score MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia led to the collapse of the Nath government in March 2020, resulting in the BJP coming back to power under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In neighbouring Gujarat, the BJP had replaced 45 MLAs with new faces, and all but two won in the Assembly polls, results of which were declared on December 8.