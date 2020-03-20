Madhya Pradesh: BJP may appoint 2 deputy chief ministers

BHOPAL: There may be two deputy chief ministers in the state after 17 years. The Central BJP leadership may chalk out a plan to deal with the anger among the state party leaders.

Jyotiraditya Scindia wants that his supporter Tulsiram Silawat should be made deputy chief minister in the new government.

Scindia wanted that Silawat should be made deputy chief minister in the Congress government but it did not happen, because of opposition by former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

If Silawat is made deputy chief minister, BJP leadership may appoint a senior leader of the party as another deputy chief minister.

Former minister Narottam Mishra is contender for the post of chief minister along with former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

If BJP’s central leadership elects Chouhan as chief minister, Mishra may be made deputy chief minister.

Subhahsh Yadav and Payeralal Kanwar were deputy chief ministers in Digvijaya Singh-led government.

Since Kanwar went to Chhattisgarh, Jamuna Devi was made deputy chief minister to maintain a balance in the Congress camp.

Nevertheless, during past 15 years of its rule, the BJP never faced a political crisis that could force it to appoint a deputy chief minister.

When Kamal Nath government was formed, Jyotiraditya Scindia was offered the post of deputy chief minister but he refused.