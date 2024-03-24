 Madhya Pradesh: BJP Leverages AI-Generated Content From Central Team
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP state social media team relies on artificial intelligence content given by their national social media team, while Congress isn’t using AI tools but is open to it. In the realm of politics, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) has taken a futuristic turn as leaders now engage with voters virtually through holographic technology or dubbing languages, thereby maximizing their reach without the need for physical presence.

Despite the increasing prominence of AI across various sectors, both the Congress and the BJP’s state social media departments continue to prioritize human-driven content over AI reliance. While acknowledging the potential of AI, both parties maintain a steadfast commitment to human involvement in their social media strategies.

A Congress social media official told the Free Press that AI is not currently in use but remains open to its adoption in the future if deemed necessary. He said that we aren’t using AI now but can adopt AI tools in the future if necessary. Abhishek Sharma, the BJP's social media head, said that AI usage is limited within the National Team, with state-level operations focusing on human-generated content.

Sharma emphasized the efficacy of manual labor in tasks such as content creation, graphics, and video editing, asserting that AI is not indispensable to their operations. Sharma said we have our own in-house team that works in all sectors; we don’t need artificial intelligence for it. The human touch remains essential in understanding the nuanced needs of the electorate and building genuine connections, added Sharma.

