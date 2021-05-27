Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader hacked to death by unknown assailants

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader was allegedly hacked to death in Harda district late on Wednesday night.

The deceased identified as Govind Singh was vice president of Harda BJP Gramin Mandal.

The incident took place at village Sonkhedi under Timarni police station of the district. The police have registered a case against unidentified assailants and started further investigation.

According to police, Govind Singh left his home on Wednesday night and went to his farm. On Thursday morning, he was found dead with deep injuries around his neck. The police believe that Singh was attacked by sharp-edged weapons.

Investigation office Himendra Singh said Singh was guarding his farm on Wednesday night. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the assailants were known to Singh. We have started an investigation and the accused will be nabbed soon,” he told Free Press.