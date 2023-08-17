Madhya Pradesh: BJP Keeps Faith In Lalita, Kamakhya From Chhatarpur, Maharajpur Constituencies

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The two seats in Chhatarpur for which the BJP has declared its candidates belong to the Congress.

The BJP has given ticket to a former minister Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur.

Similarly, the party has fielded the son of three-time MLA Manvendra Singh, Kamakhya Pratap Singh from Maharajpur. At present, Yadav is the vice-president of the state party unit.

Manvendra Singh, who won election from Bijawar on a ticket from the Congress in 1998, was a minister in the Digvijaya Singh government.

In 2008, Yadav defeated BSP candidate Deelmani Singh Babburaja by 7,855 votes and the Congress got the third place. In 2013, the BJP again gave ticket to Yadav and she won by 2,217 votes.

The Congress gave a tough fight to Yadav in 2013 when Alok Chaturvedi Pajjan got the second place.

In 2018, Yadav was fielded from Malhara, and Archana Singh Guddu, who was the chairperson of Nagar Palika twice, was given a ticket from Chhatarpur.

Nevertheless, Chaturvedi won by a margin of 3,500 votes.

Maharajpur, from where Kamakhya Pratap Singh has been given a ticket, belongs to the Congress. Congress’s Neeraj Vino Dikshit won the last election by a margin of 14,000 votes.

The supporters of Yadav and Kamakhya Pratap Singh burst firecrackers to celebrate the occasion.