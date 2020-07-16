Madhya Pradesh: BJP justifies Guna incident, Congress says action blatant

The Congress and BJP have come face to face on the Guna thrashing incident with BJP justifying the incident and support the action taken by the administration while the Congress stated the incident as a slap on humanity.

BJP state president VD Sharma stated that a criminal had occupied the government land which was given on lease to a family.

The administration has taken a right action as the land was illegally occupied. The action has nothing to do with any caste as it was just an administrative action.

However, some policemen lost their cool and thrashed two persons for which the chief minister has suspended the official concerned and also transferred the collector, SP and IG, the BJP state chief said.