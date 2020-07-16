Madhya Pradesh: BJP justifies Guna incident, Congress says action blatant

The Congress and BJP have come face to face on the Guna thrashing incident with BJP justifying the incident and support the action taken by the administration while the Congress stated the incident as a slap on humanity.
BJP state president VD Sharma stated that a criminal had occupied the government land which was given on lease to a family.
The administration has taken a right action as the land was illegally occupied. The action has nothing to do with any caste as it was just an administrative action.
However, some policemen lost their cool and thrashed two persons for which the chief minister has suspended the official concerned and also transferred the collector, SP and IG, the BJP state chief said.
Reacting to Sharma’s statement, Congress state media coordinator Narendra Saluja said the BJP state president has made a ‘blatant statement’ against the Dalits.
He asked how Sharma can support the action of administration in which a family was brutally beaten by the police.
Former chief minister Kamal Nath had also raised the issue and alleged that powerful people have grabbed the land worth crores. Instead of taking action against such people, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is protecting them and taking harsh action against the helpless people, Saluja said .
He also stated that if the government wanted to remove the encroachment, they would have taken the court permission but it was not done.
