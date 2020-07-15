Coronavirus in Bhopal: NHM staffer, fever clinic doctor among 75 fresh cases

BHOPAL: The city reported 75 positive cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 3850 positives with 125 deaths. National Health Mission (NHM) staff Pankaj Shah, fever clinic’s doctor Dr Anupriya Gupta and Mata Mandir priest have tested positive.

The state government has issued directives for social distancing, face covering and banning religious and festival gatherings. Basai block of Berasia tehsil has been sealed. It is second area after Ibrahimganj, which has been sealed due to corona upsurge. It will now be opened on July 20. Boundary of Basai has been sealed from all sides. Chuna Bhatti reported three positive cases while Gitanjali complex has reported two positive cases.

Nehru Nagar and Kotra Sultanabad reported one each. Koh-e-Fiza and Shahjahanabad reported three each. Jahangirabad zone has reported 15 positive cases from various areas like Jahangirabad, Aishbag, Tallaya, Kotwali, Budhwara.

SDM Rajesh Gupta said Shahpura reported five positive cases and Kolar reported four cases. Misrod and Habibganj reported three each. Retired professor (Gumasta) Deepak God has tested positive.

Basai sealed till July 18

Basai block of Berasia has been sealed till July 18. On July 19 is Sunday curfew. So, Basai will open on July 20 if situation remains normal, according to SDM. Basai so far reported six corona cases.