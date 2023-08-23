 Madhya Pradesh: BJP Govt Has Worked For Development, Says Vijayvargiya
Madhya Pradesh: BJP Govt Has Worked For Development, Says Vijayvargiya

Vijayvargiya made the statement at a public meeting in Semaria on Wednesday.

Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): National general secretary of the BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that when he was a member of the Vidyarthi Parishad the condition of roads was so bad that it took four hours to reach Rewa from Satna.

Nevertheless, the situation has changed, because the BJP government has scripted a new story for development in the Vindhya region, Vijayvargiya said.

Once Rewa was just a small town, but now, its topography has changed with the development, and the credit for it goes to the BJP government and legislator Rajendra Shukla, he said.

Once the chief minister and Speaker were from the Vindhya region, but nothing happened in terms of development, Vijayvargiya further said.

Vijayvargiya made the statement at a public meeting in Semaria on Wednesday.

article-image

