Madhya Pradesh: BJP government to probe projects worth Rs 12,000 crore meant for Chhindwara

The government will probe projects worth Rs 12, 000 crore sanctioned for Chhindwara, home district of former chief minister Kamal Nath.

The government has also stopped a tender of the water resources department worth Rs 2, 500 crore.

A team set up to probe the decisions taken during the last six months of the Congress government has sought documents related to the projects sanctioned for Chhindwara.

Home minister Narottam Mishra, agriculture minister Kamal Patel and water resources minister Tulsi Silawat held a meeting on the issue.

Mishra told officials that they should find out whether projects sanctioned for Chhindwara ignored the interests of other districts.

Mishra’s tactics may create trouble for Nath who sanctioned many projects for Chhindwara during his tenure as chief minister.

The documents, related to whether any favour was shown to certain contractors, are being gathered.

The officers were told to piece through the documents about the functioning of the previous government during its last three months in power.

The water resources, PWD, urban development, energy, food and civil supplies and PHE departments are on the target of the government. Construction work is done through these departments.