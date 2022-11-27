Madhya Pradesh: BJP gears up to woo masses ahead of Assembly polls

Representative Image |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have succeeded in winning the post of District Panchayat chairman, but for this, the ruling party had to pull out all the stops.

After losing a few seats in the district Panchayat, the party organisation has become active. Training camps have been organised for city and rural areas to discuss how to reach out to the masses.

The party has recently organised a triennial conference in which the regional organising general secretary Ajay Jamwal told the party workers about how to manage booths. A training session was also organised for people’s representatives from villages.

The general secretary of party Bhagwan Das Sannani was also present at the meeting. Jamwal also informed the party workers about the BJP policies and booth management, party sources said.

After that, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the residence of each party worker. Two events, held within a week, indicate that the BJP leaders seem to have become serious about wooing the masses who are slowly drifting away from the party, because Assembly elections will be held next year.

