Madhya Pradesh: BJP failed as our MLAs are honest, says Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: The BJP is trying to de-establise the government with mafia’s help, said CM Kamal Nath on his Operation Midnight.

The first phase of Operation Midnight ended on Wednesday with six MLAs returning to party fold and the state. After a meeting with the CM, these MLAs were sent home.

“The BJP has been trying to de-establise my government with the help of mafias ever since, Congress returned to power in the state. The mafias are sore with us as we have cracked down on land mafia along with mafias in organised crime, fake medicine, food adulteration and others. They have all come together to topple the government,” he declared.

He alleged that the BJP was taking help of these mafias who are funding toppling of the government.

“The BJP murdered democratic values in Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and other states. They want to repeat the same story in MP too. But our MLAs are honest hence BJP’s efforts have come a cropper.”

He added that the people of the state are watching activities of the BJP and they will answer to the party when the time comes.