Madhya Pradesh: BJP expels rape accused Dindori BJP leader

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader from Dindori, who was arrested on charges of rape of a minor in Bhopal, was expelled from the party on Thursday.

Manish Nayak was office minister of the BJPís Dindori unit. He is one of the accused in rape case of a minor girl who was brought from Haryana to Bhopal. The minor was raped on different occasions and different places in the state capital.

In a letter, BJP district organisational general secretary Manishraj Bilaiya informed Nayak that his involvement in an immoral act has brought shame to the party. Nayak was expelled from primary membership of the party and will remain so until he is proved not guilty and acquitted by the court, he said.

Besides Nayak, the Ashoka Garden police have also arrested five other persons including two women under charges of flesh trade.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 12:05 AM IST