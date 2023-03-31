 Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress engineer carpet crossing as part of poll plan
Four leaders have changed their loyalties in a week

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress to engineer defection in each other’s party has intensified before the assembly election.

Four politicians have changed their parties in the past one week. Both the parties, in trying to woo the disgruntled elements of each other’s camp, have launched a drive.

The assembly election is seven months away from now. So, in the run-up to the poll, this operation will be evident. The BJP as well as the Congress has made a list of the disgruntled elements who can be wooed.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and former leader of opposition Ajay Singh are leading the campaign on behalf of the Congress.

On the other hand, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh, and Minister of Cooperative and Public Service Management Arvind Singh Bhadoria are working on behalf of the ruling party.

Singh gave a big jolt to the ruling party on Friday when he brought BJP’s former MP from Khargone, Makan Singh Solanki, to the opposition camp.

The Congress has started the cross carpeting this time by bringing Rao Yadvendra Singh to the party. Yadvendra’s father was a four-time BJP legislator.

The BJP took revenge by bringing Congress candidate for Lok Sabha election from Rajgarh in 2019 Mona Sustani besides a former legislator of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) Usha Choudhary.

Now, the Congress is keeping an eye on those BJP leaders in whose constituency the supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the ruling party.

Because of Scindia’s supporters, ministers and legislators, resentment is brewing among these BJP leaders. Many such leaders are likely to join the Congress in the coming days. The Congress leaders are in touch with these politicians.

On the other hand, the BJP is keeping an eye on those Congress leaders who are feeling uncomfortable in the party. Besides, those leaders, whom Kamal Nath may not give tickets, are on BJP’s radar.

