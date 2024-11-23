Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress Celebrate Victory In By-Eelections

BJP celebrating victory in Budhni | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The outcome of by-poll results of Budhni and Vijaypur assembly constituencies brought joy to both BJP and Congress. BJP celebrated Budhni victory along with landslide result in Maharashtra. On the other hand, Congress celebrated unexpected victory in Vijaypur and at the same time, it also celebrated party’s victory in Jharkhand.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP State President VD Sharma, Minister Vishvas Sarang and others reached BJP office to join workers celebrating party’s success in the by-election of Budhni and stellar performance in Maharashtra assembly elections. BJP leaders were a bit dejected over defeat in Vijaypur assembly by-poll.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressing happiness on party’s scintillating victory in Maharashtra. He said, ‘Maharashtra election is a lesson to Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar’s NCP. From Haryana to Maharashtra, BJP is getting huge support.

VD Sharma, BJP State President said that BJP recorded a historic victory in Maharashtra and won Budhni by-election with great ease. Asserting that the party will ponder over the defeat in Vijaypur by-poll, he said that BJP has managed to reduce the defeat margin in Vijaypur. In the 2023 election, the party lost the seat with a difference of 18k votes and now its defeat margin is around 7k.

Congress office remains empty till noon

Congress celebrating victory in Vijaypur | FP Photo

Congress party’s office remained empty till noon as Congress leaders were presumably not confident that party could win any one of the two by-elections held in Budhni and Vijaypur. But when vote counting trend began, hint of Congress victory in Vijaypur, pushed workers to rush towards the party office.

People of Vijaypur assembly constituency have given a strong reply to the misdeeds of the ruling BJP, state Congress president Jitu Patwari said on Saturday. Patwari said, ‘Vijaypur's victory is the victory of only and only Congress workers. The party workers endured all kinds of torture, faced police lathicharge and lawsuits, but still stood firmly.'

Ramniwas Rawat’s Defeat To Dampen Nirmala Sapre’s Enthusiasm

Nirmala Sapre |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat’s defeat has not only shocked the party-hoppers but also dampened the enthusiasm of legislator from Bina, Nirmala Sapre. After defecting from the Congress to the BJP, Sapre did not resign from the House membership.

After Rawat’s loss, it has become difficult for Sapre to fight an election on a BJP ticket after resigning from the House membership. Before Rawat, many party-hoppers had to face defeat.

They are Rahul Lodhi (Damoh), Ranveer Jatav (Gohad), Girraj Dandotiya (Dimni), Imarti Devi (Dabra), Raghuraj Kansana (Morena), Munnalal Goyan (Gwalior), Aidal Singh Kansana (sumawali), and Jasmant Jatav (Karera) have lost the election after quitting their parental political organisation.

Minister to keep an eye on departments of Rawat

Ramniwas Rawat will lose his ministry after his defeat. Two ministers will keep an eye on his ministry. Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan was deprived of forest and environment departments which were handed over to Rawat. After the incident, Chouhan was angry. He may reclaim these departments. Several other ministers are keeping an eye on these departments.