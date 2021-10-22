e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 12:43 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: BJP complains to EC about Congress leader's remarks on Smriti Irani, Hema Malini

The former Union minister was campaigning for the October 30 Lok Sabha byelection in the Khandwa constituency.
Union Minister Smriti Irani | Photo Credit: PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress leader Arun Yadav for allegedly making disparaging remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP MP Hema Malini.

A video of Yadav's speech, where he lashed out at the Union government over inflation, went viral earlier in the day.

The former Union minister was campaigning for the October 30 Lok Sabha byelection in Khandwa constituency.

MP BJP women's wing vice president Seema Singh Jadon filed the complaint against Yadav, party sources said.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 12:43 AM IST
