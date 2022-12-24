Madhya Pradesh: BJP comes up with blueprint to win 103 lost assembly seats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The saffron party has come out with a blueprint on how to register win in 103 assembly constituencies in the state, which it lost in last assembly elections.

The BJP has called them - aspiration assembly seats. It has asked the incharge to tour areas falling under their assembly seats and submit a ground level report of issues and political equations.

On the basis of ground level report, future election strategy will be prepared. The aim is to register victory on the lost assembly seats in upcoming assembly elections.

BJP held meeting of incharge of 103 assembly seats on Saturday and gave directions. State incharge Murlidhar Rao, State Organisation General Secretary Hitanand, State BJP President VD Sharma addressed the meeting and gave guidance. Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, ex-MP Alok Sanjar were also present.

According to VD Sharma, a comprehensive strategy has been prepared to get 51 per cent vote share in 103 assembly constituencies. Discussions were held on how to strengthen the booths.

At Saturday’s meeting, incharge of 94 out of 103 assembly seats were present.