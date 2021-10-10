Madhya Pradesh: BJP candidate files blank nomination form for LS bypoll, Congress complains

Bhopal: Congress has complained to Election Commission of India against BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil contesting Lok Sabha elections from Khandwa.

Congress incharge of election affairs JP Dhanopia released a copy of the nomination form submitted by Patil on Saturday. “The nomination form submitted by Patil has entries on page one only. Other pages of nomination form were left unfilled,” said Dhanopia.

Dhanopia said that the nomination form was submitted in presence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president VD Sharma. It shows contempt towards institution.

The Congress party also complained against recent transfers of district level officials. “The BJP government in state has transferred more than four dozen officials with scant regard to model code. Most of these officials were posted in areas of bypolls,” said Dhanopia.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 12:26 AM IST