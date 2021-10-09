e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 11:13 PM IST

Bhopal: Minister’s Twitter account hacked

A complaint has been filed with the crime branch for action.
Staff Reporter
Representational pic |

Bhopal: The official Twitter account of urban development minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur was hacked by hackers on Saturday morning. A complaint was filed with the crime branch for action. A post which was shared by the state Congress unit was allegedly liked by the minister, claims the staff member of minister.

The complaint was filed by media coordinator of minister Ashish Mangal Soni with the crime branch Bhopal.

Soni told Free Press that on Saturday morning, a post shared by Congress party was liked by the minister. He added that as the post was not liked by the minister, the image of minister stands tainted.

He claimed that the account was hacked and after that the post was clicked as liked.

