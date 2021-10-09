Bhopal: Retain your old registration numbers for new vehicles

Bhopal: The state government has issued directives according to which the vehicle users can retain their old registration numbers for their new vehicles. The owners need to pay only the amount they had paid for their old number or Rs 15,000, whichever is maximum, to retain their old numbers.

As per current practice, the registration number of old vehicles are discarded automatically and users buy a new number. Those with a VIP registration number also have to buy a new number.

Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput said that the rule is applicable for four-wheelers and it will benefit users who like to retain their old registration numbers. He said before 2014, the registration numbers would be allotted on the basis of first come first serve basis.

Also, there was bidding for VIP numbers and once the number is discarded for old vehicles, the owners were bound to follow the rule again.

