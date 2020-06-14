Madhya Pradesh: BJP calls Congress anti-Dalit as Phool Singh Baraiya gets second preference for Rajya Sabha nomination

The BJP has stepped up attack on Congress party regarding preference list of their candidates. From Congress, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has been placed on first preference and Phool Singh Baraiya as second preference.

BJP has stated that it is an anti-Dalit move of Congress party. Home minister Narottam Mishra said Congress has shown its feudal mindset again. He demanded to know why Baraiya was put in the fray at all if Digvijaya is Congress party’s first preference. He added that Congress always ensures that people with feudal mindset stay ahead. BJP has launched campaign on social media to raise this issue.

According to numerical equation of Rajya Sabha election, BJP may gain two and Congress may get one seat. From BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki are party’s candidates.