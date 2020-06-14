Madhya Pradesh: BJP calls Congress anti-Dalit as Phool Singh Baraiya gets second preference for Rajya Sabha nomination

The BJP has stepped up attack on Congress party regarding preference list of their candidates. From Congress, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has been placed on first preference and Phool Singh Baraiya as second preference.
BJP has stated that it is an anti-Dalit move of Congress party. Home minister Narottam Mishra said Congress has shown its feudal mindset again. He demanded to know why Baraiya was put in the fray at all if Digvijaya is Congress party’s first preference. He added that Congress always ensures that people with feudal mindset stay ahead. BJP has launched campaign on social media to raise this issue.
According to numerical equation of Rajya Sabha election, BJP may gain two and Congress may get one seat. From BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki are party’s candidates.
To win a RS seat, one candidate needs 52 votes. In state assembly, BJP has 107 members and to elect two candidates, its needs 104 votes.
Congress party has 92 members. Digvijaya may get 52 votes while remaining 40 votes may go to Bariya. The state assembly has two BSP, one Samajwadi Party and four independent candidates but none of them have opened their cards.
Meanwhile, Congress party has made a counter attack on BJP. The Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja said BJP should inform about their candidate’s preference before raising questions on Congress. “BJP should introspect before levelling allegations on others,” he said.