Madhya Pradesh: BJP a power hungry party, say Congress MLAs and ministers

BHOPAL: Congress MLAs and ministers allege that the BJP is a power hungry party and to achieve power they are playing dirty politics. The operation midnight is the proof of the BJP’s misdeed, they alleged.

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia accused the BJP of orchestrating a move to "poach" the legislators of his party in the state, but asserted that Congress government in the state was completely secure and stable.

He said that the incidents that took place late on Tuesday night near national capital, were obviously orchestrated by the BJP.

"I have been at work as I was in Gwalior yesterday (Tuesday) but I can tell you that the government in the state is completely secure," he said.

Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh said that one of those lawmakers, suspended BSP MLA Ramabai, has come back despite BJP leaders trying to stop her. He also said that Ramabai was brought to the national capital by a chartered flight on Monday by a BJP leader.

On Monday, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

Singh on Tuesday again accused BJP of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government.