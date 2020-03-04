Madhya Pradesh: BJP a power hungry party, say Congress MLAs and ministers

BHOPAL: Congress MLAs and ministers allege that the BJP is a power hungry party and to achieve power they are playing dirty politics. The operation midnight is the proof of the BJP’s misdeed, they alleged.
Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia accused the BJP of orchestrating a move to "poach" the legislators of his party in the state, but asserted that Congress government in the state was completely secure and stable.
He said that the incidents that took place late on Tuesday night near national capital, were obviously orchestrated by the BJP.
"I have been at work as I was in Gwalior yesterday (Tuesday) but I can tell you that the government in the state is completely secure," he said.
Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh said that one of those lawmakers, suspended BSP MLA Ramabai, has come back despite BJP leaders trying to stop her. He also said that Ramabai was brought to the national capital by a chartered flight on Monday by a BJP leader.
On Monday, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.
Singh on Tuesday again accused BJP of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government.
‘Chouhan is the mastermind’
The higher education minister Jitu Patwari alleged that ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the mastermind of the conspiracy to bring down Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government, whereas he claimed that there is no threat to the government.
‘Where did they get this money?’
"BJP wants to murder mandate and democracy. Narendra Modi talked about different kind of politics. So, is this his different politics? Different promises were made to MLAs.Over Rs. 50-60 crores are being offered to our MLAs. Where did they get this money? Some of our MLAs are in Bengaluru but they are with us," Congress leader Jitu Patwari said.
MLAs were beaten up
"When we went to the hotel, MLAs were beaten up. Several videos and audios are viral now which reveal his role in everything that is happening. All MLAs who were contacted by them will reveal details soon. There is no threat to the government," Patwari said.
Congress will issue a whip
The legislative affair minister Dr Govind Singh informed that the Congress will issue a whip to its 114 MLAs for the March 26 polls to three Rajya Sabha seats in state “If anyone votes against the party he will be terminated within a hour from the party.” Excise minister Brijendra Singh Rathore said, “Those involved in buying MLAs using black money, are the ones who are afraid that their corrupt practices will be exposed by Congress government. But Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will run for 5 years. If needed, we will go for a floor test.”
