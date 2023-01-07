Madhya Pradesh: Biting cold continues; Nowgaon freezes at 0.5 degrees Celsius, Khajuraho shivers at 1.6 degrees Celsius

Nowgaon recorded 0.5 degrees Celsius | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Biting cold continued to paralyze normal life in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. While Nowgaon in Chhatarpur district freezed at 0.5 degrees Celsius, Khajuraho shivered at 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Umaria recorded a temperature of 1.7 degrees Celsius while Datia recorded 1.8 degrees celsius and Malajhkhand recorded a temperature of 2.8 degrees celsius.

On the other hand, Guna recorded 3.0 degrees Celsius along with Gwalior at 2.6 degrees Celsius and Sidhi at 3.4 degree Celsius.

The state capital Bhopal remained at a temperature higher than 5 degrees Celsius at 7.9 and Indore recorded 11.0 degree Celsius.

Senior meteorological department officer Ved Pratap Singh said that due northerly winds temperature has dropped in the state.